Jack Hughes News: Collects two points Saturday

Hughes notched one goal on one shot and added an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over Montreal.

Hughes had the secondary helper on Paul Cotter's goal in the second period and scored his 24th tally of 2024-25 in the third frame. The 23-year-old Hughes has failed to earn at least one point in only one game over his last eight outings, collecting six goals and four assists. He has 41 helpers and 65 points through 57 appearances this season.