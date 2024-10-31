Jack Hughes News: Earns two points in win

Hughes scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Hughes has three goals and four assists over his last five games. That's a much better pace for the talented center -- he had started a little slow before finding his way over the last week or so. Overall, the 23-year-old has four goals, eight helpers, five power-play points, 42 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances.