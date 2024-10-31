Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jack Hughes headshot

Jack Hughes News: Earns two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Hughes scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Hughes has three goals and four assists over his last five games. That's a much better pace for the talented center -- he had started a little slow before finding his way over the last week or so. Overall, the 23-year-old has four goals, eight helpers, five power-play points, 42 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances.

Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now