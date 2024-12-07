Jack Hughes News: Extends impressive scoring run

Hughes notched two assists in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Hughes couldn't find the back of the net in this one, but the star center continues to produce at a very high rate for the Devils in his role of primary playmaker. The 23-year-old has posted four straight multi-point performances, leaving his three-game pointless drought from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27 in the rearview. Hughes in on pace to average more than one point per game for the fourth season in a row. He's up to 11 goals and 35 points in just 29 contests in 2024-25.