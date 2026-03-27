Jack Hughes News: Extends streak with two assists

Hughes recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and took seven shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Hughes couldn't find the back of the net in this one, but he left his mark with two helpers to boost his point streak to seven games -- a stretch in which he's racked up 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and 29 shots. Hughes has been healthy since the league resumed after the Winter Olympics and is up to 23 points in 14 games, tallying eight goals and 15 assists while failing to crack the scoresheet just twice in that period.