Jack Hughes News: Four-game, five-assist streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Hughes put up two assists in a 5-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.

Hughes came back from the Olympics riding a wave of success -- he's on a four-game, five-assist scoring streak (nine shots). The toothless pivot now has 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) and 136 shots in 40 games this season. Hughes could deliver 20-plus points the rest of the way, and that's more than strong for those on a playoff push.

