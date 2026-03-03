Jack Hughes News: Four-game, five-assist streak
Hughes put up two assists in a 5-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.
Hughes came back from the Olympics riding a wave of success -- he's on a four-game, five-assist scoring streak (nine shots). The toothless pivot now has 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) and 136 shots in 40 games this season. Hughes could deliver 20-plus points the rest of the way, and that's more than strong for those on a playoff push.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Hughes See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 256 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 256 days ago
-
General NHL Article
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan8 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Hughes See More