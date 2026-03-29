Jack Hughes News: Four-point burst in win
Hughes scored twice on eight shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Hughes' first assist came on the power play. The 24-year-old clutched up late in the game, scoring the go-ahead tally at 14:51 of the third period before adding the empty-netter to seal the deal. He's posted multiple points in eight of 13 contests in March, racking up 10 goals and 14 helpers this month. For the season, the 24-year-old center is up to 22 tallies, 63 points (21 on the power play), 190 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 52 appearances. Aside from another year disrupted by injuries, Hughes has been just about all fantasy managers could ask for.
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