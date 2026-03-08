Jack Hughes headshot

Jack Hughes News: Hat trick against Blueshirts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Hughes scored three goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

With the scored tied 2-2 late in the second period, Hughes struck for the first time before adding three more points in the third. The tallies were his first since Jan. 25, but the Olympic gold medalist has been looking good since returning from Milan, racking up nine points in six games. On the season, Hughes has 15 goals and 45 points in 42 contests.

Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Hughes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Hughes See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
NHL
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
Author Image
Thomas Leary
13 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago