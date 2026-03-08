Jack Hughes News: Hat trick against Blueshirts

Hughes scored three goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

With the scored tied 2-2 late in the second period, Hughes struck for the first time before adding three more points in the third. The tallies were his first since Jan. 25, but the Olympic gold medalist has been looking good since returning from Milan, racking up nine points in six games. On the season, Hughes has 15 goals and 45 points in 42 contests.