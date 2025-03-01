Jack Hughes News: Keeps point streak alive

Hughes notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Hughes has earned four goals and three assists, as well as a plus-5 rating, during his active five-game point streak. He set up a Curtis Lazar tally in the third period to keep the streak alive. Hughes also reached the 70-point mark on the year -- he has 27 goals and 43 assists, and he's earned 27 of his points on the power play. The center has rounded out his stat line with 226 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 61 appearances, putting him just a little behind his pace from last season (74 points in 62 outings).