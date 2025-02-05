Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Hughes headshot

Jack Hughes News: Lights lamp twice against Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Hughes scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

The 23-year-old center opened the scoring late in the first period by banging home a rebound before he gave the Devils a 2-0 lead midway through the second with a one-timer from the slot. Hughes extended his point streak to six games in the process, and over the last 14 contests he's racked up eight goals and 17 points.

Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now