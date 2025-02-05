Jack Hughes News: Lights lamp twice against Pens
Hughes scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.
The 23-year-old center opened the scoring late in the first period by banging home a rebound before he gave the Devils a 2-0 lead midway through the second with a one-timer from the slot. Hughes extended his point streak to six games in the process, and over the last 14 contests he's racked up eight goals and 17 points.
