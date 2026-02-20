Jack Hughes News: Lights lamp twice Friday
Hughes recorded two goals in the United States' 6-2 win over Slovakia in the Olympic semifinals Friday.
Hughes elevated his scoring tally to three goals in the tournament with a pair of second-period goals in this win. Hughes might be playing in a bottom-six role for Team USA, but he has been productive with three goals and three assists so far.
