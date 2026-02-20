Jack Hughes headshot

Jack Hughes News: Lights lamp twice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Hughes recorded two goals in the United States' 6-2 win over Slovakia in the Olympic semifinals Friday.

Hughes elevated his scoring tally to three goals in the tournament with a pair of second-period goals in this win. Hughes might be playing in a bottom-six role for Team USA, but he has been productive with three goals and three assists so far.

Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Hughes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Hughes See More
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
17 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
19 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
26 days ago