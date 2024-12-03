Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jack Hughes headshot

Jack Hughes News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Hughes scored two goals, one on the power play, and he added an assist with the man advantage in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

He also fired a game-high eight shots on net with a plus-2 rating. All of Hughes' scoring game in the second period, and the 23-year-old center has reeled off three straight multi-point efforts. On the season, Hughes has delivered 33 points (11 goals, 22 helpers) in 28 contests, tying him with Mitch Marner for 10th in the NHL scoring race.

Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now