Jack Hughes News: Lights lamp twice in win
Hughes scored two goals, one on the power play, and he added an assist with the man advantage in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
He also fired a game-high eight shots on net with a plus-2 rating. All of Hughes' scoring game in the second period, and the 23-year-old center has reeled off three straight multi-point efforts. On the season, Hughes has delivered 33 points (11 goals, 22 helpers) in 28 contests, tying him with Mitch Marner for 10th in the NHL scoring race.
