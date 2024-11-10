Fantasy Hockey
Jack Hughes News: Multi-point performance Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 5:46am

Hughes notched two goals, one in the power play and the game-winner in OT, and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Hughes came through when the Devils needed him the most Saturday, and he capped a dominant performance by scoring the game-winning goal midway through overtime. The talented playmaker has recorded three-point performances in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and he's also notched multi-point efforts thrice in his last five contests. He's up to three goals and three assists in four November contests while posting an unsustainably high 21.4 shooting percentage on 14 shots on goal.

