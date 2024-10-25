Jack Hughes News: Notches helper in defeat

Hughes banked a helper on the man advantage en route to a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings on Thursday.

Hughes logged the primary assist on Nico Hischier's second power-play marker of the game. In addition, Hughes fired eight shots and posted a minus-2 rating in 22:59 of ice time. The 23-year-old has seven points (two goals) over his last six outings after registering just two points across four games to start the season. The left-shot center has garnered two goals, seven assists and a minus-3 rating through 10 games.