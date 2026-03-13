Jack Hughes News: One of each in loss

Hughes scored a goal, supplied an assist and fired six shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Calgary.

Hughes scored his goal late in Thursday's third period to bring New Jersey within two goals before he later picked up the secondary helper on the tally scored by his brother Luke Hughes. Overall, the elder of the two Hughes in New Jersey is up to 16 goals, 31 assists and 155 shots on net across 44 games this season. The OT hero for the United States at the Olympics has carried over his momentum to New Jersey, where he has 11 points in his last eight games. Barring injury, Hughes is on track to secure his fourth consecutive campaign with 60 points or more, giving him strong fantasy value to finish out the regular season.