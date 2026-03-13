Jack Hughes News: One of each in loss
Hughes scored a goal, supplied an assist and fired six shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Calgary.
Hughes scored his goal late in Thursday's third period to bring New Jersey within two goals before he later picked up the secondary helper on the tally scored by his brother Luke Hughes. Overall, the elder of the two Hughes in New Jersey is up to 16 goals, 31 assists and 155 shots on net across 44 games this season. The OT hero for the United States at the Olympics has carried over his momentum to New Jersey, where he has 11 points in his last eight games. Barring injury, Hughes is on track to secure his fourth consecutive campaign with 60 points or more, giving him strong fantasy value to finish out the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Hughes See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout5 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2516 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 2516 days ago
-
General NHL Article
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Hughes See More