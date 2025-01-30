Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Hughes headshot

Jack Hughes News: Pots 20th goal in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 7:45am

Hughes scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

After helping to set up Ondrej Palat early in the second period for the game's opening tally, Hughes potted his own early in the third to wrap up the scoring. The 23-year-old center is up to 20 goals on the season, the fourth straight campaign in which he's reached that mark, and with 60 points through 53 appearances, he's on pace for his second career 90-point season.

Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now