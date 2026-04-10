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Jack Hughes News: Pots goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Hughes scored a goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Hughes has been dynamic late in the season, earning 14 goals and 32 points over his last 17 contests. While it's too late to help the Devils, it's a good sign that the 24-year-old can perform at this level for an extended stretch. He's up to 26 goals, 73 points, 220 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 58 appearances, putting him right in the same neighborhood as each of the previous two years.

Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
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