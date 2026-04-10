Jack Hughes News: Pots goal in loss
Hughes scored a goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Hughes has been dynamic late in the season, earning 14 goals and 32 points over his last 17 contests. While it's too late to help the Devils, it's a good sign that the 24-year-old can perform at this level for an extended stretch. He's up to 26 goals, 73 points, 220 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 58 appearances, putting him right in the same neighborhood as each of the previous two years.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Hughes See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 503 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 73 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Pickups to Fuel Playoff Charge4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 55 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Hughes See More