Jack Hughes News: Provides two more assists
Hughes notched two assists, six shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.
Hughes has racked up three goals and six assists over the first three games of April. The 24-year-old has been excellent since the Olympics, earning 36 points over his last 20 outings, of which 11 have been multi-point performances. He's up to 72 points (25 tallies, 47 helpers), 210 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 56 appearances this season.
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