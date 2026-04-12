Jack Hughes News: Scores, assists Saturday

Hughes recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Hughes has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, and even though the Devils are out of playoff contention, the star playmaker remains a valuable fantasy asset across all formats due to his heavy involvement in New Jersey's offensive scheme. Hughes is ending the season on a strong note with five multi-point performances over his last eight contests, tallying 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and a plus-6 rating over that stretch.