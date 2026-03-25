Jack Hughes News: Scores twice vs. Dallas
Hughes scored two goals on two shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.
Hughes netted a first-period brace, finding the back of the net at the 4:12 and 17:19 marks. The 24-year-old playmaker has been outstanding for the Devils when healthy, and this two-goal performance extended his point streak to six games. He has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in that span, and he's up to 21 points (eight goals, 13 helpers) in 13 games since the Olympic break.
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