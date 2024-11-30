Fantasy Hockey
Jack Hughes headshot

Jack Hughes News: Snaps drought Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Hughes recorded a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Hughes was at his best with the man advantage Friday, but that has been a trend of late. The 23-year-old playmaker has racked up all but one of his last eight points in the power play. Hughes is on pace to record more than one point per game for the fourth straight season. He's up to 27 points, with nine goals and 18 helpers, in 26 contests.

