Jack Hughes headshot

Jack Hughes News: Stays hot with GWG Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Hughes scored the game-winning goal and put two shots on net in Saturday's 6-4 win over Los Angeles.

Hughes struck the back of the net on a power play late in the third period to record Saturday's go-ahead goal. Since the Olympics, the 24-year-old center has five goals, 12 points and 30 shots on net across nine games. Overall, he remains above a point per game on the season with 48 points across 45 appearances. Hughes has directly elevated New Jersey's offense when healthy this season and should continue to play a big role for the team both at even strength and with a man advantage. He holds high-end fantasy value in leagues that place a premium on offensive contributions.

Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
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