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Jack Hughes News: Supplies two assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Hughes registered two assists, one on the power play and the other shorthanded, while adding three shots on net and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Hughes has six multi-point efforts over his last nine games, totaling seven goals and 11 assists in that span. The 24-year-old is up to 77 points (23 on the power play, two shorthanded), 226 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 60 appearances this season. Even with time lost due to injuries, this is the second-most productive campaign in his career, and it shows he could challenge for the 100-point mark if he can stay fully healthy in 2026-27.

Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
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