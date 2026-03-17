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Jack Hughes News: Three helpers against Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Hughes notched three assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Boston.

After helping to set up second-period tallies by Connor Brown and Jesper Bratt, Hughes was the one who got the puck to Paul Cotter for a game-winning breakaway in OT. Hughes is still riding the momentum from his Golden Goal at the Olympics, recording multiple points in four of seven games in March while compiling five goals and 12 points so far this month.

Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
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