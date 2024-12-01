Jack Hughes News: Three-point effort in loss

Hughes delivered three assists, two on the power play, and added a game-high six shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Capitals.

All three helpers came in the third period as the Devils tried to rally from a 4-2 deficit after 40 minutes. It's the fifth time in the last 12 games that Hughes has produced three points in a contest, a stretch in which he's erupted for five goals and 18 points -- including two goals and eight helpers on the power play -- with 43 shots on net and a plus-9 rating.