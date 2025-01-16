Jack Hughes News: Three-point night for top-10 scorer

Hughes scored and had two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Hughes is right there with the offensive heavyweights in the NHL, and he's currently eighth overall with 55 points (18 goals, 37 assists), plus 179 shots in 47 games. Hughes is on pace to top 310 shots, which elevates his value even more in leagues that count that category. Volume shooters can sometimes make or break your fantasy week in leagues count that category.