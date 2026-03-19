Jack Hughes News: Three points against Blueshirts
Hughes produced a goal and two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
It was the second straight three-point performance for the 24-year-old center, who continues to shine since returning to the Devils as an Olympic hero. Over 11 games since the NHL schedule resumed, Hughes has piled up six goals and 18 points, including two goals and four assists with the man advantage.
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