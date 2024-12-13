Jack Hughes News: Three points including game-winner

Hughes scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, including one shorthanded, in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

After Ondrej Palat tipped home a Hughes shot late in the second period for the Devils' first tally, Palat returned the favor midway through the third, finding his linemate through traffic to set up the winner. It's Hughes' fifth multi-point performance in the last seven games, a stretch in which the 23-year-old has erupted for four goals and 13 points.