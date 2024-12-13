Fantasy Hockey
Jack Hughes News: Three points including GWG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Hughes scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one shorthanded, in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

After Ondrej Palat tipped home a Hughes shot late in the second period for the Devils' first tally, Palat returned the favor midway through the third, finding his linemate through traffic to set up the winner. It's Hughes' fifth multi-point performance in the last seven games, a stretch in which the 23-year-old has erupted for four goals and 13 points.

