Jack Johnson Injury: Not available Thursday
Johnson (illness) will miss Thursday's tilt against Seattle, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Johnson has not been an offensive force this season, as the veteran defenseman has only two assists in 27 games. He could return as early as Saturday in St. Louis. Damon Severson will return to the lineup in place of Johnson on the third pairing, alongside Jake Christiansen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now