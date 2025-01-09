Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Johnson headshot

Jack Johnson Injury: Not available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 8:20am

Johnson (illness) will miss Thursday's tilt against Seattle, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Johnson has not been an offensive force this season, as the veteran defenseman has only two assists in 27 games. He could return as early as Saturday in St. Louis. Damon Severson will return to the lineup in place of Johnson on the third pairing, alongside Jake Christiansen.

Jack Johnson
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now