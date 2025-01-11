Fantasy Hockey
Jack Johnson headshot

Jack Johnson News: Cleared but won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Johnson (illness) has been cleared but will serve as a healthy scratch Saturday against St. Louis, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Johnson missed Columbus' last game with an illness. While he's healthy Saturday, the veteran blueliner will ultimately miss a second straight contest as a scratch. Johnson has a goal and seven points in 42 games this season.

Jack Johnson
Columbus Blue Jackets
