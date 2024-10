Johnson managed an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

The assist was Johnson's first point in six outings this season. He's played exclusively on the third pairing when he suits up, though he may eventually feel some pressure from David Jiricek for a spot in the lineup. Johnson has added two shots on goal, six hits, four blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. He won't make enough of an impact for fantasy.