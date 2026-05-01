Jack McBain Injury: Game-time call Friday
McBain (undisclosed) is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 6 against Vegas on Friday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.
McBain had been dealing with a lower-body injury when he drew into the lineup for Game 1 on April 19. However, his return to the lineup was short-lived, and he's missed Utah's past four matches. He had nine goals, 25 points, 84 PIM, 106 shots and 271 hits in 75 regular-season appearances with Utah in 2025-26. If McBain is an option Friday, then he might draw into the lineup as part of the bottom six.
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