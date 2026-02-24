Jack McBain Injury: Questionable for Wednesday's game

McBain was absent from Tuesday's afternoon skate with an illness, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

Head coach Andre Tourigny stated that McBain is sick, which likely puts his status for Wednesday's home game against Colorado up in the air. The 26-year-old forward was one of three players not on the ice for the Mammoth, who were also missing top-line forwards Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. McBain will likely need to log a limited practice or more Wednesday morning to have a shot at playing in Utah's opening game out of the Olympic break.