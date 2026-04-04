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Jack McBain Injury: Week-to-week with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:48pm

McBain (lower body) is week-to-week and won't play Saturday against the Canucks.

McBain suffered the injury in Thursday's game against the Kraken. With less than two weeks to go in the regular season, it is unclear if he'll be able to return before a potential playoff series for the Mammoth. The 26-year-old has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 75 games this campaign.

Jack McBain
Utah Mammoth
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