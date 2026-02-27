Jack McBain headshot

Jack McBain News: Contributes two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

McBain notched two assists, one while shorthanded, and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

McBain has earned six helpers over his last seven games. He's gone 12 contests without a goal, but he remains in a middle-six role to offer some toughness in key minutes for the Mammoth. McBain is up to 22 points, 82 shots on net, 199 hits, 38 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 59 outings. He could take a run at his first 30-point campaign at his current pace.

Jack McBain
Utah Mammoth
