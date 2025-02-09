Jack McBain News: Ends drought with two-point game

McBain scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

McBain entered Sunday on an 18-game point drought. The 25-year-old snapped it with a helper on Josh Doan's opening goal 1:10 into the game and then added a tally of his own later in the first period. The lack of offense has left McBain stuck in a bottom-six role most of the time, and he's been back at his natural center position recently to help cover for the absence of Logan Cooley (lower body). McBain is at 11 goals, 17 points, 59 shots on net, 192 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 56 appearances. He's on pace to finish right around the 26 points he recorded in each of the previous two seasons.