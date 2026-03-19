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Jack McBain News: Finds twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

McBain scored a goal on two shots and added seven hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

McBain has scored in back-to-back games after going 20 contests without a goal. The 26-year-old continues to play on the third line, which suits him well as a strong checking forward. He's up to eight goals, 24 points, 101 shots on net, 249 hits, 40 blocked shots, 67 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 69 appearances. He still has time to challenge his career-best 27-point output from 82 games a year ago.

Jack McBain
Utah Mammoth
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