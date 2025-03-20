Jack McBain News: Garners assist in win

McBain produced an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

McBain has four points over his last eight outings, as well as 29 hits in that span. He continues to bring some heavy play to a third-line role, though he can also chip in a bit of depth scoring from time to time. This season, he has 21 points, 76 shots on net, 238 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 69 appearances.