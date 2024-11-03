Jack McBain News: Helper, fight in overtime loss
McBain registered an assist, seven PIM and six hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
McBain was busy in the first period. He helped out on a Logan Cooley tally and then fought Vegas enforcer Keegan Kolesar. McBain is no stranger to the rough stuff -- he has 26 PIM and 35 hits to go along with five points through 12 contests this season. The 24-year-old is playing in a fourth-line role, and while that hasn't hurt his offense much yet, it could limit his scoring chances throughout the campaign.
