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Jack McBain News: In lineup for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

McBain (lower body) is suiting up for Game 1 in Vegas on Sunday, per the NHL media site.

McBain missed the last seven games of the regular season due to his injury. It was reported Tuesday that he was still week-to-week, so he either made tremendous progress in his recovery, or head coach Andre Tourigny was playing the gamesmanship card. Liam O'Brien will be a healthy scratch as a result of McBain's return.

Jack McBain
Utah Mammoth
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