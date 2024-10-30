Fantasy Hockey
Jack McBain headshot

Jack McBain News: Nabs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

McBain registered an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

McBain snapped a five-game slump when he helped out on Maveric Lamoureux's first NHL tally. The 24-year-old McBain continues to play in a fourth-line role, so it's not surprising to see his offense be inconsistent. He has four points, eight shots on net, 19 PIM, 29 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 11 contests.

Jack McBain
Utah Hockey Club
