Jack McBain News: One of each in loss

McBain scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and added four hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

McBain had gone 10 games without a goal and also ended a five-game stretch without a point. That's life on the third line for the 25-year-old, who has done fine as a depth scorer but hasn't posted a point streak of more than three contests all season. He's at 13 goals, 24 points, 80 shots on net, 271 hits, 78 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 76 appearances. His goal was the first power-play point of his career.