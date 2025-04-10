Jack McBain News: Pockets helper Thursday
McBain notched an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.
McBain's earned three points over five outings in April. The 25-year-old remains in a third-line role, and his offense has often been limited to depth contributions in 2024-25. He's at 13 goals, 12 assists, 87 shots, 283 hits, 49 blocked shots, 78 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 79 appearances. He has up to three more games to match his point total from each of the last two seasons (26).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now