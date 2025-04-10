Fantasy Hockey
Jack McBain News: Pockets helper Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

McBain notched an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

McBain's earned three points over five outings in April. The 25-year-old remains in a third-line role, and his offense has often been limited to depth contributions in 2024-25. He's at 13 goals, 12 assists, 87 shots, 283 hits, 49 blocked shots, 78 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 79 appearances. He has up to three more games to match his point total from each of the last two seasons (26).

