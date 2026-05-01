Jack McBain News: Slated to play Friday

McBain (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup in Friday's Game 6 versus the Golden Knights, per the NHL media site.

McBain was out of the lineup for the last four games, though the team had not indicated it was for an injury until Friday. The 26-year-old is expected to fill a fourth-line role. Barrett Hayton (upper body) will exit the lineup after returning from an injury of his own in Game 5.