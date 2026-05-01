Jack McBain headshot

Jack McBain News: Slated to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

McBain (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup in Friday's Game 6 versus the Golden Knights, per the NHL media site.

McBain was out of the lineup for the last four games, though the team had not indicated it was for an injury until Friday. The 26-year-old is expected to fill a fourth-line role. Barrett Hayton (upper body) will exit the lineup after returning from an injury of his own in Game 5.

Jack McBain
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack McBain See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack McBain See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
21 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
28 days ago