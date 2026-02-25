Jack McBain News: Slated to play Wednesday
McBain (illness) is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Avalanche.
McBain missed Tuesday's practice session, but he looks to be feeling well enough to play a day later. He's listed on the second line as a winger alongside Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther. McBain has 19 points in 57 appearances this season.
