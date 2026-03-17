Jack McBain News: Tallies shorthanded goal
McBain scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added five PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars.
McBain had gone without a point over the first eight games of March. He broke a 2-2 deadlock in the third period with his shortie, which sparked a rally for the Mammoth. McBain is up to seven goals, 23 points, 99 shots on net, 242 hits, 40 blocked shots, 67 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 68 appearances in a middle-six role. He's been unlucky this year, shooting just 7.1 percent after never posting a season lower than 14.1 percent in his first three full NHL campaigns.
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