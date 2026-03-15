Jack Nesbitt headshot

Jack Nesbitt News: Earns three points for Windsor

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Nesbitt scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Windsor's 8-2 win over London on Sunday.

Nesbitt has a goal and six assists over four contests in March. The Flyers prospect has seen mostly stagnant offense from last year to this year, posting 19 goals and 52 points through 52 outings after coming up a point short of a point-per-game pace in 65 outings in 2024-25. Nesbitt was selected 12th overall in 2025, so there will be higher expectations for the 19-year-old heading into next season, though he could help with a strong playoff run in the OHL.

Jack Nesbitt
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Nesbitt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Nesbitt See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
20 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
165 days ago
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
NHL
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
Author Image
Jon Litterine
262 days ago