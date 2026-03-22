Jack Nesbitt headshot

Jack Nesbitt News: Hat trick in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Nesbitt scored three goals in OHL Windsor's 5-3 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.

Nesbitt ended the regular season hot with seven goals and six assists during a seven-game point streak. The Flyers prospect is up to 25 goals and 58 points over 55 appearances. He was a little better on a point-per-game pace with 1.05 this year compared to 0.98 over 65 regular-season outings a year ago.

Jack Nesbitt
Philadelphia Flyers
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