Jack Nesbitt News: Joining collegiate ranks

Nesbitt is headed to Michigan State ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports Tuesday.

Nesbitt is following in the footsteps of fellow Flyers prospect Porter Martone, who spent one season with the Spartans before making the jump to the NHL. Selected by Philly with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old Nesbitt notched 25 goals and 33 assists in 55 regular-season games with OHL Windsor last year before adding 10 points in 13 playoff tilts.