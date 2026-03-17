Jack Nesbitt News: Scores twice in OHL win
Nesbitt scored twice in OHL Windsor's 5-1 win over Erie on Tuesday.
Nesbitt has three goals and six assists during a five-game point streak, matching his longest streak of the season. It's been a relatively unremarkable campaign for the Flyers prospect, but he's finishing strong. Nesbitt is at 21 goals and 54 points over 53 appearances.
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