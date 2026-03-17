Jack Nesbitt headshot

Jack Nesbitt News: Scores twice in OHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Nesbitt scored twice in OHL Windsor's 5-1 win over Erie on Tuesday.

Nesbitt has three goals and six assists during a five-game point streak, matching his longest streak of the season. It's been a relatively unremarkable campaign for the Flyers prospect, but he's finishing strong. Nesbitt is at 21 goals and 54 points over 53 appearances.

Jack Nesbitt
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Nesbitt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Nesbitt See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
22 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
167 days ago
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
NHL
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
Author Image
Jon Litterine
264 days ago